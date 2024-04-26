Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Stone wants to go by her 'real name' - 'I can't do it anymore'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Emma Stone wants to revert to her 'real name' - 'I can't do it anymore'

The Curse actress no longer likes her stage name 

2 minutes ago
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Share this:

She may have climbed the Hollywood ladder as Emma Stone, but the Cruella actress is ready to revert to her real name. 

The star has confessed she "would like to be" referred to by her original moniker and while she can't explain why, she said it would be "so nice".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emma said she prefers to go by her given name whenever possible. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Emma Stone wins best actress for Poor Things

She was asked whether she would correct a fan who called her Emily rather than Emma, and the 35-year-old responded: "No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Answering questions alongside her The Curse co-star, Nathan Fielder, Emma said the "people that I work with" call her Emily and when she gets to know people they also adopt the name of her.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 10: Emma Stone attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)© Robert Smith
Emma was born Emily Jean Stone

Her stage name, Emma Stone' was "taken" by another actress off of SAF-AFTRA which caused her to "freak out" a couple of years ago and rethink her name. 

"For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."

Emma  - who was born Emily Jean Stone - previously preferred Emma but it was only when she was a child and loved Spice Girl Emma Burton

Emma Bunton attends the Women of the Year Lunch & Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel on 16 October 2023 in London, England.© Getty
Emma loved Emma Bunton as a child

"Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily," the red head said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am."

At the time, she went as far as to ask her teacher to refer to her as Emma. 

Emma is now a mom herself and shares her daughter with husband, Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary© Getty
Emma and Dave share a daughter

 They named their little girl Louise Jean McCary which is a tribute to Emma's grandmother as it was a reversal of her name, Jean Louise. 

Emma and Dave split their time as a family between New York and Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner is notoriously private about her life away from the spotlight and says their goal is to "live life normally".

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma loves her original moniker rather than her stage name

 Dave revealed in December 2019 that he and Emma were engaged, showing off the ring he gave her on Instagram.

The two were married the following year in a private ceremony, which wasn't confirmed till they were spotted in Los Angeles in September of that year wearing matching rings.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more