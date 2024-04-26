Emma Stone wants to revert to her 'real name' - 'I can't do it anymore'

She may have climbed the Hollywood ladder as Emma Stone, but the Cruella actress is ready to revert to her real name.

The star has confessed she "would like to be" referred to by her original moniker and while she can't explain why, she said it would be "so nice".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emma said she prefers to go by her given name whenever possible.

She was asked whether she would correct a fan who called her Emily rather than Emma, and the 35-year-old responded: "No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Answering questions alongside her The Curse co-star, Nathan Fielder, Emma said the "people that I work with" call her Emily and when she gets to know people they also adopt the name of her.

© Robert Smith Emma was born Emily Jean Stone

Her stage name, Emma Stone' was "taken" by another actress off of SAF-AFTRA which caused her to "freak out" a couple of years ago and rethink her name.

"For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."

Emma - who was born Emily Jean Stone - previously preferred Emma but it was only when she was a child and loved Spice Girl Emma Burton.

© Getty Emma loved Emma Bunton as a child

"Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily," the red head said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am."

At the time, she went as far as to ask her teacher to refer to her as Emma.

Emma is now a mom herself and shares her daughter with husband, Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary.

© Getty Emma and Dave share a daughter

They named their little girl Louise Jean McCary which is a tribute to Emma's grandmother as it was a reversal of her name, Jean Louise.

Emma and Dave split their time as a family between New York and Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner is notoriously private about her life away from the spotlight and says their goal is to "live life normally".

© Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emma loves her original moniker rather than her stage name

Dave revealed in December 2019 that he and Emma were engaged, showing off the ring he gave her on Instagram.

The two were married the following year in a private ceremony, which wasn't confirmed till they were spotted in Los Angeles in September of that year wearing matching rings.

