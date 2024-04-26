Ali Wentworth details what it's really like to be an empty nester with George Stephanopolous

As their daughter Harper has finally headed off to college, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopolous are adjusting to the quiet life of being empty nesters.

The mom-of-two, 59, opened up about what life is like now her daughters have left the nest.

"We were traumatized at first, and now it's kind of fun,", Ali said, adding: "We're young and in love again".

The podcaster explained to PEOPLE that because she got pregnant nine months after they got married, the couple have "never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it.”

Some parents might not be surprised to hear just what Ali and George are embracing now their kids have left for college.

"It's more like, 'Hey, we can watch anything we want on TV. We can have dinner whenever we want. We could walk around naked if we want to,'" she said.

"It's very liberating."

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City

Ali shared an emotional post as the couple dropped off their 18-year-old to college, revealing: "Everyone is saying “she’s ready to launch”! But… I don’t think I’m ready!”

She added: "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent."

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on vacation in Greece

The podcaster and the Good Morning America favorite are parents to daughters Elliot, 21, and Harper, 18. Famously, the couple got married two months after a blind date in April 2001 - and they've been together ever since.

But the couple have different versions of their first date, as Ali said she: "figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," as she was"holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

The Go Ask Ali star was pleasantly surprised when they ordered the same meal and proceeded to talk for hours.

Meanwhile, the Good Morning America anchor said: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."