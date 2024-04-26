Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Diane Lane, 59, and Lucy Liu, 55, steal the limelight for head-turning red carpet appearance - and they look so different
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Diane Lane, 59, and Lucy Liu, 55, steal the limelight for head-turning red carpet appearance - and they look so different

The actresses promoted new Netflix show A Man in Full

2 minutes ago
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Share this:

Diane Lane and Lucy Liu teamed up to turn heads on the red carpet, as they promoted new Netflix TV series A Man in Full.

The duo certainly approached the glamorous event with very different vibes, as Lucy, 55, opted for a dramatic little black dress while Diane, 59, embodied quiet luxury in a luscious cream trouser suit.

(L-R) US actors Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels and Lucy Liu attend a special screening event of Netflix's "A Man in Full" at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California on April 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© VALERIE MACON
Diane and Lucy promoting new Netflix show A Man in Full

Lucy Liu's risqué look saw her in a structured mini dress that was shaped like a bell, embellished with a number of shiny black flowers across the skirt. Part of the bodice was translucent lace to show just a peek of skin beneath the sultry look. 

Lucy Liu at the special screening event for Netflix's "A Man in Full" held at the Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Lucy rocks Nardos at the red carpet event

In a playful touch, the lacy bodice was covered with a huge bow, providing a shoulder strap for an off-the-shoulder look. She kept her beauty look simple, opting for a statement red lip and keeping her signature long black hair down. The dress was reportedly from Nardos Fall 2024 collection.

US actress Lucy Liu attends a special screening event of Netflix's "A Man in Full" at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California on April 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© VALERIE MACON
Lucy wore a playful, bell-shaped dress

Meanwhile, Diane kept it classic with a cream suit. Those with a keen eye would have noticed the suit seemed to shimmer, as though it were woven with sequins. She paired the suit with a light blouse beneath with a satin-y sheen. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Diane Lane attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix's "A Man In Full" at TUDUM Theater on April 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/WireImage)© Aliah Anderson
Diane wears cream

Famously low key, Diane opted for no frills with her makeup look, showing off her natural beauty with her light brown hair in light, blow dried waves and no noticeable makeup. 

US actress Diane Lane attends a special screening event of Netflix's "A Man in Full" at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California on April 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© VALERIE MACON
Diane at the screening

The duo posed alongside co-star Jeff Daniels on the red carpet, as well as fellow cast members Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, Aml Ameen, Even Roe, and Chante Adams. 

While the rest of the cast seemed to be sticking to similar color schemes - black tie and dresses, white outfits, and even some blue suits - Diane and Lucy stood out with their stunning displays.

A Man in Full reportedly follows Daniels as real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who defends his empire against those who want to capitalize on his sudden bankruptcy and fall from grace. Diane is set to lead as Martha Croker, while Lucy plays Joyce Newman.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more