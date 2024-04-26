Diane Lane, 59, and Lucy Liu, 55, steal the limelight for head-turning red carpet appearance - and they look so different

Diane Lane and Lucy Liu teamed up to turn heads on the red carpet, as they promoted new Netflix TV series A Man in Full.

The duo certainly approached the glamorous event with very different vibes, as Lucy, 55, opted for a dramatic little black dress while Diane, 59, embodied quiet luxury in a luscious cream trouser suit.

© VALERIE MACON Diane and Lucy promoting new Netflix show A Man in Full

Lucy Liu's risqué look saw her in a structured mini dress that was shaped like a bell, embellished with a number of shiny black flowers across the skirt. Part of the bodice was translucent lace to show just a peek of skin beneath the sultry look.

© Gilbert Flores Lucy rocks Nardos at the red carpet event

In a playful touch, the lacy bodice was covered with a huge bow, providing a shoulder strap for an off-the-shoulder look. She kept her beauty look simple, opting for a statement red lip and keeping her signature long black hair down. The dress was reportedly from Nardos Fall 2024 collection.

© VALERIE MACON Lucy wore a playful, bell-shaped dress

Meanwhile, Diane kept it classic with a cream suit. Those with a keen eye would have noticed the suit seemed to shimmer, as though it were woven with sequins. She paired the suit with a light blouse beneath with a satin-y sheen.

© Aliah Anderson Diane wears cream

Famously low key, Diane opted for no frills with her makeup look, showing off her natural beauty with her light brown hair in light, blow dried waves and no noticeable makeup.

© VALERIE MACON Diane at the screening

The duo posed alongside co-star Jeff Daniels on the red carpet, as well as fellow cast members Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, Aml Ameen, Even Roe, and Chante Adams.

While the rest of the cast seemed to be sticking to similar color schemes - black tie and dresses, white outfits, and even some blue suits - Diane and Lucy stood out with their stunning displays.

A Man in Full reportedly follows Daniels as real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who defends his empire against those who want to capitalize on his sudden bankruptcy and fall from grace. Diane is set to lead as Martha Croker, while Lucy plays Joyce Newman.