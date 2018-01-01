Brad jets into Montreal to finish his latest movie

30 MAY 2007



It was yet another change of scene for globe-hopper Brad Pitt on Tuesday as he lensed scenes for his latest flick The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button in the charming district of Old Montreal. Although he has laid down roots in New Orleans, the star hasn't seen much of his new home of late.



The 43-year-old heart-throb jetted into the Canadian city from Prague, where he celebrated daughter Shiloh's first birthday with partner Angelina Jolie and their young brood on Sunday. Before that, the glamorous couple were the toast of the Cannes Film Festival, where they both had new movies to promote.



While Angelina and the kids didn't make the trip to Montreal, it seems the doting dad won't be separated from them for too long. The large Hollywood production, which began shooting in Louisiana and includes scenes shot in LA, wraps up on Wednesday after final footage has been filmed in Old Montreal, several blocks of which were transformed into a wintry Forties' Paris and Moscow for the flick.



For the second time in two years Brad is working alongside his Babel co-star Cate Blanchett. The film, adapted from the F Scott Fitzgerald short story, tells the tale of an elderly man who begins to get younger. Upon completion Brad is set to return to the Czech Republic to rejoin Angelina and their kids, where they are living while the actress completes filming the action flick Wanted.



The busy mum-of-four recently said she plans to take a year off work after her current project is finished at the end of the summer. "I'm working this summer," she says. "I'm in Prague for a few months, then I take two months off, then I work for two months… then I take a year off." And while it's not clear if Brad will do the same in 2008, one thing seems sure - more family time will certainly be in store for the pair.