VICTORIA SAYS BABY WILL MAKE THE 'PERFECT MUMMY'

31 JANUARY 2007



Victoria Beckham has sent her former bandmate Emma Bunton some heartfelt words of support as she looks forward to the arrival of her first child. The former Spice Girl, who is a proud mum-of-three, is convinced her old friend will be a wonderful mother.



"I am so excited for Emma," declared the 32-year-old. "It really is fantastic news, and she really will make a perfect mummy." Baby Spice, as she is also known, is looking forward to becoming a parent when she and her long-term boyfriend, ex-Damage singer Jade Jones, welcome their little bundle of joy this summer.



The 31-year-old has also received a message of support from Mel C, who is now the only member of the Spice Girls who is not a mum. "She is overjoyed, absolutely thrilled to bits for her," revealed Melanie's manager.



Meanwhile, Victoria has also weighed into the debate over size zero models. The svelte designer, who has suffered criticisms from some quarters over her own slender frame, has shown her support for a healthy appearance by hiring a curvy Brazilian to model her new range of denims. Daniella Sarahyba, who is known for her voluptuous figure, will lead the charge when the English star unveils her new collection in Los Angeles.



Victoria also affirms that being slender doesn't necessarily mean being unhealthy, though. "I know quite a few models and they actually eat, they are just naturally thin girls," she said recently.