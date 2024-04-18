Victoria Beckham arrives back to UK home for the biggest surprise – see video

Victoria Beckham lived it up for her all-out 50th birthday celebrations on Wednesday and as the star returned to her glamorous London home on Thursday she was treated to quite the surprise.

As you can see in the video below, Victoria was absolutely awestruck by the sight that greeted her as she walked around her grand foyer. As she filmed the sight, Victoria said: "Oh my goodness, I have just got home to all these amazing flowers, it's unbelievable. I have never seen so many flowers, literally two rows worth."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blown away by incredible surprise

The 50-year-old continued: "Thank you so much everyone. I have had the most special day, I felt so loved, I feel so lucky. This is just insane! I have never ever seen anything like this."

The impressive flower display continued so many blooms that VB would be able to set up her own florist shop if she chose to!

© Instagram Victoria was blown away by the gift

On her big day, Victoria was treated to dozens of messages from her famous friends and family, including a gushing tribute from her husband, David Beckham.

Amongst a photo collage, David, who wed Victoria in 1999, included a beautiful throwback photo of his wife proudly showcasing a blossoming baby bump.

© Gisela Schober Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday

Elsewhere, doting hubby David also included lively clips of VB performing on stage with the Spice Girls, segments from sun-drenched family holidays and heartwarming photos of Victoria posing with their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his caption. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

© Ian Gavan/BFC The star was celebrated by her husband

The former footballer continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

Also sending their best wishes was Victoria's old Spice Girls co-star, Geri Halliwell-Horner. Ginger Spice penned: "Happy birthday! @victoriabeckham. You're amazing! From our Tank Girl audition over 30 years ago, and you're still shining bright! Wishing you love and joy [pink hearts emoji]."

© Instagram The star was joined by her close family for her birthday

Ahead of her birthday, Victoria had enjoyed time on a yacht alongside model Cindy Crawford. Photos shared by businessman Jamie Salter showed Victoria in a daring ensemble featuring cut-off denim shorts and a slinky black top.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Victoria reflected: "As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come.

© Instagram The fashion designer had a stylish pre-birthday celebration

"My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision."

