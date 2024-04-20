Tom Cruise is the perfect gentleman as helps fallen paparazzi at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Mission: Not Impossible! Tom Cruise was a willing agent on Saturday April 20 as he helped a photographer who had fallen in the shuffle as Tom arrived at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party.

Amid the melee, the photographer was knocked to the ground at the entrance to Oswald's, the private member's club in Mayfair, London.

© DICA Hollywood star Tom Cruise is a gentleman as he helps a photographer

© DICA Tom was quick to lend a helping hand

Pictures show that Tom was quick to lend a helping hand, keeping a firm hand on the photographer's arm as he helped him to his feet, and keeping hold of him to ensure he was safe. "Are you okay?" Tom could be heard asking in video footage, before collecting items on the floor that had also been dropped.

© DICA Tom Cruise checked the photographer was safe

Victoria's lavish 50th birthday party was attended by A-listers including her former Spice Girls' Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Brown.

But Victoria herself, who wore a semi-sheer mint-green gown, was forced to arrive on crutches as she is still recovering from a broken foot.

© JUAD Victoria Beckham arrives at her party on crutches

The Beckhams have been friends with Tom for over a decade; in 2015 David, Tom and Guy partied together to celebrate David's then-recently-launched whisky brand, Haig Club. "Here's a pic of me with my dear friends Guy Ritchie and Tom Cruise from my Haig Club dinner this past Sunday. #HaigClubLondon," David wrote alongside the selfie.

The party looked incredibly swanky and HELLO! has all the best photos of the guests, including Guy Ritchie and Jackqui Ainsley, Gordon Ramsey and wife Tana, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, and Eva Longoria and husband Jose Baston.

© DICA Emma Bunton and Mel C from the Spice Girls pictured arriving at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday party

Ahead of Victoria's party, however, the fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous carousel of photos featuring her husband David, and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, dressed to the nines for the event.

Even though all the Beckhams shone in the photo, it was budding fashionista Harper that completely stole the show in an ivory satin dress that came from her mother's current fashion collection.

© Instagram Harper looked absolutely magnificent in her outfit

The Beckham boys looked suave in black tuxedos, while Cruz stood out from the crowd in an eye-catching white number.