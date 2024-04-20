Victoria Beckham shows off toned arms in steamy photo with shirtless David Beckham

Victoria Beckham couldn't be more obsessed with her husband, David, and on Saturday, the former Spice Girl and her beau were looking fitter than ever in a mid-workout photo.

Posting the impressive snap on her Instagram account, the fashion mogul, 50, showed off her ultra-toned arms, tensing her biceps whilst standing behind her shirtless husband who was sitting on a weights bench.

Victoria and David got in a sweat session before her big birthdfay bash

"Weekend workout!!!!" penned the star alongside the image. In true VB fashion, the mother-of-four looked incredibly chic donning a skin-tight workout top with capped sleeves. Her dark chestnut tresses were worn down and looked effortlessly sleek.

The candid image came just days after the fashion designer turned 50 on Wednesday, the celebrations of which will conclude this evening with a lavish bash surrounded by her nearest and dearest in London.

© Instagram VB is exceptionally toned

Close friend from Miami Isabela Grutman has already landed for the exciting party and was captured inside the Beckham's lavish £40 million West London mansion.

So far, Victoria's epic celebrations in honour of her milestone have included a trip to the South of France where she reportedly enjoyed a lavish meal with her husband.

When she returned from her travels, she was awestruck to what she found. Once again, the former pop star took to her social media account this time to reveal her dining room filled with beautiful flowers. See the moment below.

Victoria Beckham blown away by incredible surprise

"Thank you so much everyone. I have had the most special day, I felt so loved, I feel so lucky. This is just insane! I have never ever seen anything like this."

Victoria was inundated with birthday messages on Wednesday, one of the standout tributes was from her husband.

David shared a heartfelt photo collage that included a number of incredible snaps one of which showed his wife displaying her bare baby bump.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his caption. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

The former footballer continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

Other tributes came in from VB's children and fellow former Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B.