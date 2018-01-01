P DIDDY INTRODUCES TWIN DAUGHTERS IN HELLO! MAGAZINE

6 FEBRUARY 2007



Rapper and record executive P Diddy does not usually come across as being particularly sentimental, but as exclusive photos in the latest edition of HELLO! magazine reveal, he certainly has a soft centre. And the proud new dad of identical twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James is simply overwhelmed by the birth of his gorgeous girls.



"To be honest I can't get over it," he says. "No matter how many times I'm here looking at them, holding them and kissing them, I just can't believe they're here. The whole blessing of life and having kids is incredible and you never get used to it."



The 37-year-old multi-millionaire was on hand at the birth, after receiving a phone call while filming a TV drama in Toronto telling him that partner Kim Porter was going into labour. In true P Diddy form he hopped on his private jet and made it to New York's Mount Sinai hospital with an hour to spare.



The proud star - real name Sean Combs - was on hand to help out, even cutting the babies' umbilical cords. And he has nothing but praise for Kim, who is also mum to their ten-year-old son Christian, describing her as "super-woman".



In the exclusive HELLO! magazine spread, Sean and Kim give an intimate glimpse into the first magical moments after the twins' birth on December 21, as well as their arrival back at their home in Alpine, New Jersey.



Read more in Issue 956 of HELLO! magazine, on sale from February 6.