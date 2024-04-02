Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son King shows off lavish 26th birthday celebrations one week after home raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian "King" Combs is keeping his head up amid his dad's ongoing legal troubles.

One week after the music mogul's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking, his third oldest son marked his 26th birthday.

King is one of the Bad Boy Record founder's seven kids; he is also a father to sons Quincy, 32, and Justin Dior, 29, as well as daughters Chance, 17, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie, 16, and baby Love Sean, whose arrival was announced in December of 2022.

WATCH: Usher reveals 'wild' things that happened at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home when he lived there as a teen

As King rang in his 26th birthday, he took to his Instagram Stories to show off his lavish celebrations.

Among countless reposts of some of his friends' public birthday tributes, he shared a video of him sitting in a chair at what appears to be a crowded house party, and he's wearing a shiny, silver lurex vest layered over a matching gray long sleeve shirt, paired with pavéed cuban link necklaces and bracelets plus his custom diamond and cuban link Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

He later also shared videos from friends that captured him partying at a nightclub, and posted a clip of a white cake that read: "Happy birthday Christian," and wrote on the video: "It's lit."

© Instagram King enjoyed some lavish celebrations one week after the raids in his dad's homes

When Diddy's Los Angeles home was raided last Monday, King along with his brother Justin were handcuffed and detained outside of the Holmby Hills residence, however they were only detained as is customary during a search warrant, and were subsequently released without charges.

MORE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' breaks his silence and says he's a victim of a 'witch hunt'

MORE: The truth behind Prince Harry's name check in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs filing

Meanwhile, Diddy was spotted around Miami as the raids took place, and has seemingly remained there ever since.

© Instagram

King's mom is the late Kim Porter, with whom Diddy also shared son Quincy and twins D'Lila and Jessie. The former couple began dating in the early 1990s, before going their separate ways in 2007.

MORE: Who is Cassie Ventura and her husband amid shocking claims against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

© Getty Diddy and six of his seven kids in 2020

Kim, who was an actress, model, singer and entrepreneur, passed away from a lung infection in 2018 aged 47, while sleeping in her Los Angeles home. Her cause of death was later officially ruled as lobar pneumonia.

Diddy shares son Justin, born in 1993, with stylist Misa Hylton, who he also dated in the early 1990s, plus daughter Chance, born in 2006, he shares with businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and Love with model Dana Tran.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.