All about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 7 kids and their moms, including the late Kim Porter

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a raid on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in both Los Angeles and Miami, as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking.

The shocking development comes shortly after a string of sexual assault allegations, though presumably unrelated, were brought forward against the rapper. The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Shortly after news broke of the raid, videos circulated of the music mogul walking outside the Miami airport, while separately, two of his sons were seen in handcuffs outside his Los Angeles residence. Below, catch up on the embattled producer's family life, from his seven kids to past and current partners.

© Getty Diddy's Los Angeles home amid the raid

How many kids does Diddy have?

Diddy has seven kids, three sons and four daughters, the oldest being 32 years old, while the youngest was born in late 2022.

He first welcomed Quincy, 32, in 1991, followed by Justin Dior, 29, Christian "King," 25, his first daughter Chance, 17, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie, 16, and baby girl Love Sean, whose arrival was announced in December of 2022.

© Getty The rapper with his three sons and three of his four daughters in 2020

Are Diddy's sons in custody?

After the raid, the father-of-seven's sons Justin and King were revealed to have been the two men who were pictured in handcuffs outside his Los Angeles home, per TMZ.

MORE: The truth behind Prince Harry's name check in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs filing

However, they were only detained as is customary during a search warrant, and were subsequently released without charges.

© Instagram The Combs family, missing Justin, in Christmas of 2022

Who are Diddy's kids' moms?

Diddy welcomed Quincy, King, and twins D'Lila and Jessie with the late Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018; the former couple began dating in the early 1990s, before going their separate ways in 2007.

MORE: Who is Cassie Ventura and her husband amid shocking claims against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

He shares Justin, born in 1993, with stylist Misa Hylton, who he also dated in the early 1990s, plus Chance, born in 2006, he shares with businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and Love with model Dana Tran.

He told People in 2017: "I've been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful Black women," adding: "The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them."

What happened to Kim Porter?

Kim, who was an actress, model, singer and entrepreneur, passed away from a lung infection in 2018 aged 47, while sleeping in her Los Angeles home. Her cause of death was later officially ruled as lobar pneumonia.

In December of last year, Diddy – who was at that point already facing the sexual assault allegations from ex-girlfriend Cassie – took to Instagram to pay tribute to her on what would've been her 53rd birthday, sharing a photo of them together and writing: "We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.