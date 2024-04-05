Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit after being spotted in handcuffs at house raid

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces down multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking, his son Christian 'King' Combs, 26, has now been accused of sexual assault.

Grace O'Marcaigh accused the 26-year-old of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress while she was employed on his father's yacht in late December 2022.

© Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

According to a complaint filed April 4 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, obtained by NBC News, the former employee said she had been 25-years-old at the time, working as a steward on the yacht providing dinner and drink service to guests between 6pm and 6am.

During her shift, she reportedly saw "a constant rotation of suspected sex workers" with celebrities partying and taking drugs.

She went on to state in the complaint that "around" December 28, 2022 Christian boarded the yacht "heavily intoxicated". According to the complaint, O'Marcaigh states the 26-year-old pressured her to take a shot of tequila, after which he became aggressive, trying to get her to drink more.

© Paras Griffin ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

O'Marcaigh said she "quickly suspected" the tequila had been spiked after witnessing other women fall over and pass out from just one drink. She added that things "escalated" as the son reportedly groped her body and private parts.

This complaint comes as Diddy's properties in New York, Los Angeles and Florida were raided by law enforcement as he faces two lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking. One of these lawsuits comes from Diddy's former producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, while the other is from Jane Doe.

O'Marcaigh's complaint claims to have audio taken by Jones, which saw the steward "declining alcohol, saying she had to leave and telling Christian Combs to stop touching her with what sounds like kissing noises in the background."

© Gabriel Olsen Diddy with his sons Justin and Christian, as well as stepson Quincy who was not reported to be at the scene

Christian is not the only son of Diddy to face accusations, as his brother Justin Dior Combs, 30, is listed as a defendant in Jones' lawsuit against the rapper.

The two brothers were detained at the scene of the raid of their father's Beverly Hills homes, pictured in handcuffs by FOX11.