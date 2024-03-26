The ridiculous reason Prince Harry is mentioned in the Sean Diddy Combs filings

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes have been raided by law enforcement as the rapper and mogul is under investigation in a $30 million lawsuit against him.

But there's one name mentioned in the court documents, filed by Combs' former producer and videographer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, that people might not have been expecting - and you won't believe the reason.

© Paras Griffin Diddy is under investigation

Prince Harry has been name-checked in the filings, explaining that Diddy's "affiliation" with him, among other stars, gave the rapper and his associates "legitimacy".

The Duke of Sussex is named only once, and the court documents filed have not suggested any wrongdoing on his part.

The passage refers to Combs' popularity and the financial benefits that defendants allegedly received for participating and facilitating his "sex-trafficking venture".

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Prince Harry and Prince William photographed with P Diddy and Kanye West after the Concert for Diana

It reads: "Mr. Combs was known for throwing the 'best' parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry."

In the passage, the Duke is the only namechecked example of figures that Combs may have offered his associates access to.

Prince William and Prince Harry met Combs and Kanye West in 2007 at a post-concert party that they held to thank those who took part in the Concert for Diana held at Wembley Stadium. The Prince of Wales is not named in the court documents.

© Gabriel Olsen Diddy with his sons Justin and Christian, as well as stepson Quincy who was not reported to be at the scene of detainment

Defendants referred to in the court documents include Diddy's son Justin Dior Combs, who was spotted in handcuffs alongside brother Christian "King" Combs outside their father's house during the raid.

Lucian Charles Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group and father-in-law to Sofia Richie, is also listed as a defendant in the filings. As is Ethiopia Habtemariam, Former CEO of Motown Records, the parent company of Love Records, and the rapper and mogul's Chief of Staff, Kristina Khorram.

The former producer and videographer filed a lawsuit against his former employer for sexual assault, harassment and drugging in February 2024 - but he isn't the only person filing against Diddy for sex trafficking.

A plaintiff identified as Jane Doe accused him of a "sex trafficking scheme", in which she was flown from her home in Michigan to New York in 2003 when she was 17 years old.

HELLO! have reached out to the Duke of Sussex for comment.