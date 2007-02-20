Pete enjoys some fizzy fun as Kate lands perfume deal

Life in the Kate Moss and Pete Doherty camp is never short on joie de vivre, as the pair proved on a recent shopping trip near Kate's country home in Gloucestershire. The prank-loving Babyshambles singer couldn't help playing a joke on waiting photographers as they drove off, sprinkling them with the contents of his fizzy drink bottle.



The Croydon-born supermodel, who was behind the wheel for the outing to the village of Lechlade - Pete has been banned from driving for two months - was apparently un-phased by her boyfriend's high jinks. And for the eagle-eyed there was another example of their light-hearted approach. In the tax disc holder of Kate's soft-top MG was a hand-written note promising "Tax in post" - and the romantic slogan "PD 4 KM".



Kate and her beau no doubt have some celebrating lined up, after it was announced she is to launch her own perfume with cosmetics brand Coty. The lucrative deal is reported to be worth £5 million, with the scent set to debut in the autumn - launching in Europe, the Middle East and Australia before hitting the US.



"I've been delighted to work with Coty over the years and am pleased to collaborate with them on my first fragrance," said the 33-year-old on Monday. The mum-of-one already fronts the ad campaign for the firm's cosmetic range Rimmel London.