Paul and Heather in court together for divorce hearing

1 MARCH 2007



The divorce case between Heather Mills McCartney and Sir Paul McCartney, who wed in a lavish ceremony in June 2002, got underway as the duo attended a hearing with their legal teams on Wednesday. The anti-landmine campaigner was accompanied by her solicitor Anthony Julius, who won a £17 million divorce settlement for Princess Diana, while the Beatles singer was joined by Fiona Shackleton, who previously acted on behalf of Prince Charles.



Neither were called to the stand during the five-hour hearing, letting their barristers do the talking. The case will determine a custody agreement over the couple's three-year-old daughter Beatrice and a financial settlement - with Heather standing to gain a portion of her estranged husband's £825 million fortune. A smiling Paul remained upbeat as he left the court, saying "See you all tomorrow" to reporters. Asked if he wanted to make a comment, he replied: "No, but nice of you to ask, thank you."



Meanwhile, it looks like Heather is already keen to shed associations with Paul. She has told producers of US show Dancing With The Stars, which kicks off Stateside on March 19, that she won't be using her title of 'Lady' or her 'McCartney' surname. Instead she'll revert to her former name of Heather Mills.