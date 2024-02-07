Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares 'exciting' update from family estate Althorp

Charles Spencer likes to give his social media followers updates about life on his family estate, Althorp, where he and his sister, the late Princess Diana, both grew up.

On Wednesday, he posted some news for fans about a new development on the spectacular grounds, which he was clearly delighted to share. Taking to X, the Earl showed an image of a Big Farmland Bird Count Record Sheet filled in by the conservation manager at Althorp.

The 59-year-old captioned it: "Bird count during a single hour, on a corner of @AlthorpHouse estate… Exciting to see such diversity & such good numbers.

© Shutterstock The Earl keeps his followers updated

"Particularly pleased to see the finches returning, now the estate is becoming organic." Set in around 13,000 acres, the stately home is also where Princess Diana was laid to rest, following her tragic death in 1997.

Charles' post on social media

The late Princess of Wales was buried at the Oval Lake, which remains private and is only accessible by close members of the family.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles with his wife Karen

Charles shared more wildlife news of the estate at the weekend, delighting his Instagram followers when he took to his Stories to share a video showing a rare glimpse of his resident peacock, Tim, running past with six of his children, a moment that the Earl branded "rare," as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares incredible moment from family estate

Charles, is a doting father himself, dad to seven children, including his youngest, Charlotte Diana, whom he shares with his wife Karen, who has been chronicling the couple's ongoing estate renovations on social media.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

Sometimes, though, all it takes is a trick of the light to make the place look entirely different, as the historian and podcaster proved last month when he shared a "magical" new view of his home.

The Earl shared a photo of the 500-year-old property, basked in a sunset pink glow, and the transformation was branded "magical" by fans. Charles penned in the caption: "Lit up last night @AlthorpHouse tickled pink".

© Instagram The stunning residence and part of the grounds

Earlier in the month, Charles revealed that he'd hosted an epic dinner party for one of his dearest friends, with the estate's Picture Gallery serving as the backdrop. The long dining table was topped with a white tablecloth and dressed with several candelabras.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a large fireplace towards the back of the room, which boasts an array of gilt-framed paintings and portraits hung on the wood-panelled walls.

© Getty Althorp House is located five miles north west of Northampton

Charles' dinner party followed the news that the front lawn of his stately home had been flooded thanks to Storm Henk, which hit the UK earlier this month and wreaked chaos in vast areas of southern England.

Taking to Instagram, the bestselling author shared a photo of the flooded area, writing: "The wettest I've ever known Althorp to be. We've had so much rain that the lawn is saturated and the drains are choked. Looking forward to the promised dryer weather.

© Instagram The flooded lawn at Althorp House

"The house is on a slight rise, so will be spared flooding. A couple of hundred years ago, we had a moat - might be time to reinstate it…" Naturally, his followers were left concerned by the development, and commented with their well wishes for Charles and his family.