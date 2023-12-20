Cindy Crawford addresses encounter with Prince William and Princess Diana after Crown cameo

Cindy Crawford has spoken about the time she met the late Princess Diana and a young Prince William after the supermodel made an unexpected cameo in the final season of The Crown.

Cindy made a small appearance as photos of herself as a model were pinned up on the wall of a teenage William during an episode of the popular royal drama. The scene saw William, played by Ed McVey, getting embarrassed after the pictures were discovered by his grandfather, Prince Philip, who is played by Jonathan Pryce.

On her social media, Cindy revealed her royal encounter, commenting: "A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix. I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the 'Super Models')."

Fans were quick to rave about the encounter, as one posted: "Oh, how I smiled. And still and smiling when I saw that and now here," while a second penned: "Yes!!!!! You were part of the history at this time and always will be. How crazy is that?"

© Ron Galella Cindy's modelling photos made an unexpected appearance in the final season of The Crown

A third said: "I remember reading about this when it happened. She was the best! What a beautiful memory," while a fourth joked: "So perfect that he would idolise you!!"

Cindy holds the late Princess of Wales in high esteem and back in 2017, on what was the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, the model posted a gushing tribute to the royal.

Cindy remembered the time she met Princess Diana View post on Instagram

Alongside a photo of the pair at Kensington Palace, Cindy wrote: "Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock!

"We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."

© Anwar Hussein Cindy met a young Prince William

Cindy continued: "I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace #PrincessDiana."

Diana's death alongside boyfriend Dodi al-Fayed in a car crash in Paris is dramatised in The Crown's final season. While the show depicted the intense interest in Diana from the paparazzi, as well as the immediate aftermath of her death, the show's creator Peter Morgan revealed that he shied away from storylines around the conspiracy theories that Diana's death sparked.

The final season features Diana's death

Speaking to Variety, he explained: "This was never going to be a story about how did she die? The police inquiry sorted all that out. We were never interested in that. It was always about, what was the impact on the family before and after her death? What was the truth of the nature of her relationship with Dodi Fayed?"

