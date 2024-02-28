Charles Spencer's wife Lady Karen shares rare photo of 'magical' library at Althorp House

Charles Spencer's adoring wife, Lady Karen has had fans delighted as she has been documenting the overhaul of their sprawling home Althorp Estate and on Wednesday, she let fans into another "magical" corner of their historical abode.

This time, Lady Karen showed off the impressive library inside the £922,000 property and it looks like it could be a cosy hotel bar. The walls are covered from floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and impeccable portraits which are no doubt steeped in family history.

Inside the lavish dinner party hosted in Earl Spencer's Althorp House State Dining Room

Captioning the post, she penned: "The library is the most magical room. If you are sitting in it alone, it feels nice and cozy, but equally you can have 30 people for drinks and the space feels right too. Just really good architecture!

"Here it is from last Friday just before our guests arrived. #althorp #spencerfamily #classic #cozy #greatarchitecture."

Other details of the room include sturdy hardwood floors, ornate ceiling embellishments, and glamorous chandeliers. In the middle of the floor sits a large Persian rug in a stunning maroon hue.

The library is also filled with countless armchairs and sofas making it the perfect place to squirrel away with a book or, as mentioned by Karen in the caption, to host friends and family for an elegant evening.

© Instagram The sprawling estate has been in the Spencer family for 500 years

Last week, Karen shared her "unexpected discovery" at the property whilst exploring her historical home. This time it was a dramatic stone that had previously been unseen hidden away in the basement.

The engraved stone was adorned with what appeared to be "half the Spencer family crest," according to Charles.

"Was in the basement (or cellars, as they like to call it here…) today turning down the heat. Yes, if I want to turn the heat down I have to go all the way into the bowels of the basement into the 3 different boiler rooms, one by one, and turn the boiler down. It’s very old-fashioned [laughing emoji]," she penned.

Adding: "Anyway, while I was down there, I started poking around, as I often do, and came across this amazing stone. It looks like it says 'this house was built in 1609'. Wonder where it came from. Will ask one of the old staff if they know.

"Charles said it looks half Spencer crest. I really need to have the expert on crests come back. I have lots more questions. #spencerfamily #althorp #familycrest #basementtreasures #cellar."

Althorp Estate has been in the Spencer family for 500 years and is home to the grave site of the late Princess Diana.