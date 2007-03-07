Heroic 'Top Gear' presenter Richard wins TV award

7 MARCH 2007



His fight back to health after a near-fatal car crash last September has astounded doctors and fans alike, so when Richard Hammond picked up a personality of the year gong this week there was even more reason to celebrate. The star-studded crowd at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards gave the Top Gear presenter, fondly known as Hamster, a standing ovation as he picked up the honour for the second year running.



Richard was unable to toast his victory with champagne, however. "Doctors have told me I can't drink for another two years," he revealed. Another emotionally-charged moment came when former footballer Gary Lineker was presented with the sports presenter award by his eldest son George, 10, who has successfully beat leukemia.



The event at London's Grosvenor House hotel attracted the small screen's biggest stars from the cast of hit soap Emmerdale, who won the TRIC special award, to 18-year-old EastEnder's actress Lacey Turner who picked up the best soap personality title. R&B siren Jamelia, stunning in a turquoise mini dress, also stepped out for the glitzy occasion and was one of the first to congratulate Richard.



Former Hear'Say band-mates Myleene Klass and Kym Ryder, who now have successful careers as TV presenter and Coronation Street barmaid respectively, also proved that their friendship is firmly on track. Their previous problems were water under the bridge as they exchanged warm hugs.