Royals and celebrities named in HELLO!'s 2023 Kind List

In celebration of World Kindness Day on Monday 13 November, we have published our fourth Kind List which shines a light on some of the most kind-hearted and inspirational people in the world.

This year, we focused on public figures who have shown genuine kindness to children through the work that they do, be it through their charity partnerships or more individual and personal acts of kindness.

We are pleased to announce the ten names on our List and in no particular order, they are: the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Michelle Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Amal Clooney, Myleene Klass, Natalie Dormer, Maya Jama, and Stormzy.

We spoke to individuals and charities who have been supported by our Kind List stars, to find out how their acts of kindness have helped the youngest in our society – whether it's Princess Kate shining a light on the zero to five age group with her passion for Early Years, to musician and presenter Myleene Klass donating her time, energy and money to one of her favourite organisations, Save the Children, of which she has been an ambassador for over a decade.

See some of the highlights below.

The Princess of Wales

© Shutterstock

Sophie Livingstone, CEO of Little Village, tells HELLO!: "Having met the Princess of Wales, it was clear for everyone to see how her genuine care for young children came through. The Princess was really keen to listen to some of the families we support, speak to the volunteers who donate hours of their time to Little Village each week, as well as roll up her sleeves and help us to bundle clothes and equipment ready to pass on to a new home."

The Duke of Sussex

© Getty

War widow Nikki Scott, who set up Scotty's Little Soldiers, tells HELLO!: "The Duke of Sussex is very supportive of Scotty's Little Soldiers and the support we provide to bereaved British Forces children and young people. In 2022, Prince Harry wrote a letter to Scotty's members at Remembrance to acknowledge that he understands what it's like to grow up without a parent and that he knows the significance of Remembrance to bereaved military children.

"He also recorded a special video for our members at Christmas where he dressed up as Spider-Man. It put a smile on the faces of our Scotty Members at a time that can be particularly challenging. We're grateful that Prince Harry takes time to show our members he cares about them and remembers the sacrifice their parents made."

Myleene Klass

© Getty

"Save the Children is a charity that I've been associated with for over ten years," Myleene tells HELLO! "I've got two girls who have watched me do this for many, many years and I now have a four-year-old son, and I want them to see that if they want something done, if they can pass kindness on, to step up, then it's a wonderful thing to do.

"I'm really proud of my children. They used to do this thing where the only time they would let me go away was for Save the Children trips because they understood what it meant. They used to pack little balloons, sweets, nail polish – all the things that would just be a little taste of what their experience was. And to just give back, it really goes a long way. You can just connect because you can blow up balloons, stick stickers on each other. It's this communality that children have, it's so adorable."

See the full Kind List here and find out how our Kind List stars are helping the next generation.

And in further news, in 2024, we will continue to focus on the wellbeing of young people as we prepare to launch a new HELLO! With-Purpose campaign that aims to support children, their parents and trusted adults in their digital lives … watch this space.