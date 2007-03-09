Author Coleen follows in Victoria's high-heeled footsteps

9 MARCH 2007



Following in the Manolo-clad footsteps of Victoria Beckham, who released a style guide That Extra Half An Inch last year, Coleen McLoughlin has launched her own tome full of fashion tips.



Clad in trendy skinny jeans and a gold sequinned top, the 20-year-old girlfriend of footballing star Wayne Rooney proudly showed off her book, Welcome To My World at a signing session in London on Thursday. "It's not an autobiography," Coleen explained when asked about the book. "I don’t have that much to say about my past. People always ask me the same questions – what it’s like going from being that schoolgirl in the Puffa jacket that everyone saw in the paper to doing what I’m doing now. This book answers that in depth. It’s about what the past four years have been like for me," she adds.



In the new publication, the Liverpool schoolgirl-turned-style queen tells of her life with Wayne, and admits that the Manchester United ace does not share her passion for fashion. "Wayne isn't really into fashion so I don’t worry about his opinion of my clothes," she says. "We're not very good at shopping together. Wayne hates it. Sometimes he says he will come with me and I’ll think 'don’t bother' because I know that we’ll go into one shop and he’ll be like, 'Hurry up, hurry up,' or he'll say, 'I'll wait by the door for you,' and that does my head in."



And the self-made millionairess, who has a lucrative contract to model for Asda as well as her own magazine column, says that she has not thrown out her signature Juicy Couture tracksuits and comfy clothes. "I’ve got to feel comfortable," she says, "but the only exception is shoes. I’ll wear the biggest pair of heels and they can kill me but I don’t care as long as they look good."