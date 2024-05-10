Shania Twain is almost unrecognizable with new look as she's compared to major star

Shania Twain is gearing up to bring the house down for her Las Vegas residency, "Let's Go" - and it appears she has a new look for her gig.

Taking to Instagram this week, the country music queen shared a selfie which immediately got fans talking.

In the image, Shania rocked, long pink hair, full eyebrows and a dazzling white smile, but fans simply didn't recognize her.

She'd captioned the post: "I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having. Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!"

Shania didn't look like a woman closing in on her 60s, and many of her social media followers thought she was someone else.

"I thought it was Sofia Vergara," one wrote, comparing her to the Modern Family star, as many others mirrored the statement.

Others were divided on her look but there was also plenty of excitement surrounding her residency which kicks off at the Bakkt Theater on May 10.

Shania recently shared one of the secrets to her youthful good looks when she revealed her homemade cleansing method.

In a tutorial for Harper's Bazaar, Shania explained her homemade cleansing routine. "First thing is olive oil," she said. "Why do I use olive oil? I've just learned that oil really does break down the makeup and flushes the pores out."

She continued: "I put olive oil and sugar in the palm of my hand - quite a bit of sugar. Then just a couple drops of olive oil, and I mix that in the palm of my hand until I can start rubbing it in."

"I don't rub it in hard, very softly. And my skin feels, even without moisturiser, so good", she said.

While it may work for Shania, a skincare expert told HELLO! why they wouldn't recommend it.

As for how she stays in shape for her energetic performances, Shania keeps active.

She calls the tennis court her "gym" and plays three to five days a week. The singer also loves walking and horseback riding.