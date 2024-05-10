Victoria Beckham 'finally better' after suffering nasty injury - see update

Victoria Beckham has had to endure Paris Fashion Week, her 50th birthday and various overseas trips in between with her broken foot.

But on Thursday, the fashion designer shared her joy over finally being able to remove her medical boot and ditching the crutches for her stilettos.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham celebrates as she reveals she no longer uses her crutches

Sharing her "exciting news" on Instagram, the Spice Girls star revealed in a clip: "Ok, really exciting news. I'm walking without my boot and crutches. My foot is finally better. I am so happy to be out of those leggings and into my denim."

Back in February, Victoria told fans she had hurt herself. Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

Her husband David Beckham poked fun at the situation days later, joking that his wife was having a "clean break" from the gym.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria has been in crutches since February

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]," he wrote next to a picture of her injury.

It's not the first time the former Spice Girls singer has suffered an injury. During a trip to Canada in 2018, Victoria returned on crutches after suffering a small stress fracture to her ankle.

A year later, she fell while skiing, resulting in a cut to her forehead. She shared a photo at the time, saying: "Fun on the slopes, but not ideal."

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor wowed in a VB design at the Met Gala this week

Meanwhile, it's been a big week for Victoria who was able to showcase one of her beautiful designs at this year's Met Gala. Bridgerton muse Phoebe Dynevor graced the spotlight in an ethereal blush gown which boasted archival lace and floral accents.

The occasion marked a milestone moment for the mum-of-four, whose creations had yet to be worn to the prolific event by anyone but herself.

She also appeared on latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Podcast, in which she shut down hopes of a Spice Girls reunion.

© Getty The designer has ruled out a Spice Girls reunion

Victoria told the Goop founder:: "So often people say 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

VB even chatted about the fabulous mini-reunion at her ultra-glam birthday party, confessing: "Not gonna lie, had a bit of alcohol, seemed like a good idea and I did have a lot of fun."