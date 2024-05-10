Kim Kardashian's son Psalm receives Tesla Cybertruck for his 5th birthday so he can 'match mommy'

As Kim Kardashian's son Psalm turned five years old, he received an extravagant gift from grandmother Kris Jenner - and it seemed that everyone in the family wanted to have a go on his present.

The SKIMS entrepreneur, 43, showed off Psalm's birthday gift on her Instagram story, with a clip showing a mini Tesla Cybertruck perfectly sized for a five-year-old. While the average child might enjoy a toy Tonka Truck, Psalm will get to enjoy the early experience of driving around freely in the armored vehicle.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shows off Psalm’s extravagant birthday present The SKIMS entrepreneur’s three kids all had a go in the Tesla-inspired gift

"Now you match mommy, huh?" Kim said as she filmed the vehicle, referring to her own Tesla cybertruck.

"I wanna drive this to school!" Psalm responded, to which Kim gently teased: "you can't drive to school!" before asking him to get in the truck. The five-year-old climbed into the truck and Kim made a sound of amazement.

A second photo saw Kim's daughter Chicago sat in the vehicle with Psalm, as he gripped the steering wheel and showed her around. Grandma Kris could be spotted behind them looking pleased with her purchase.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Psalm and Chicago in the mini cybertruck

Psalm could be seen driving his older brother Saint around in the cybertruck along the path of Kim's impressive green yard. As the brotherly duo were zooming round the garden, another child could be heard shouting "Come! Guys come! There's cake!"

Kim showed that she'd treated her five-year-old to an impressive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake for the special occasion.

© @kimkardashian Kim and Psalm

As her youngest son turned five, the mom-of-four shared a heartfelt birthday message to her little one alongside an adorable carousel of photos of them together.

"My baby", she began the post "My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our household lol."

She added: "You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever".

Psalm's cybertruck, which cost $1,500, now matches Kim's own, which cost somewhere between $60,000 and $99,990. When the billionaire shared photos of the car, made by Elon Musk's Tesla brand, she stirred controversy to say the least.

Some commenters called the display of wealth "tasteless" and "vulgar", while others defended Kim, saying: "you're wealthy. You earned it. Go live your life."

The truck itself has been marred with controversy since its conception in 2019, but most recently Tesla had to recall thousands of its new Cybertrucks due to safety concerns surrounding the accelerator pedals.