Joan Collins, 90, divides opinion with super-cinched waist in daring throwback photo

The Hollywood star never fails to dazzle fans with a seriously stylish outfit  

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
8 minutes ago
Joan Collins was every inch a 40s pinup girl in a daring throwback photo she shared on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old actress was captured posing for an unnamed catalogue, showing off her super-cinched waist and sky-high legs whilst rocking an ultra-mini sun dress. Further accentuating her lengthy legs, Joan slipped on a pair of classic white stilettos. 

View post on Instagram
 

As for her hair and makeup, the bombshell opted for a classy up-do and camera-ready makeup comprised of dramatic eyeliner and a slick of red lipstick.

Despite oozing Hollywood glamour, Joan's caption divided fans. She wrote: "Have women’s bodies changed? Decades ago most women had naturally small #waists. Is this trend coming back? #metgala #corset."

Joan appears to be referring to Kim Kardashian, who made headlines after she stepped out at the Met Gala on Monday sporting a tiny cinched waist in a corset and silver glittering gown. 

Whilst fans couldn't deny Joan's incredible beauty in the image, a number of fans commented on how women wearing corsets and girdles was the norm throughout the 40s, 50s, and 60s. "This is not natural. This is a corseted waist" One follower wrote. 

"Back then girdles were almost mandatory, so the figures weren’t natural," a second replied.

Meanwhile, others were simply dazzled by Joan's ensemble. "I love this look on you @joancollinsdbe," another commented. 

A BTS photo of Joan Collins at the Met Ball in 2019© Instagram
Joan shared a fabulous photo of her Met Gala look from 2019

Days before posting the image, Joan shared a photo of herself attending the Met Gala in 2019. 

The theme of the gala that year was: "Notes on Camp" and the dress code, "studied triviality".

A photo of Joan Collins at the Met Gala in 2019© Karwai Tang
Joan looked incredible for the iconic event

Joan opted for a larger-than-life white feathered gown that featured an ultra-flattering bardot neckline and a dramatic tiered skirt. 

The feathers in each tier were hemmed with a thick white ribbon adding an extra je ne sais quoi to the dazzling gown. 

As for headwear, Joan upped the ante with a bedazzled tiara fit for a queen which she matched with a beautiful statement necklace. 

"#flashback to #metgala 2019 been there, done that, got the feathered #ballgown @maisonvalentino #tiara #metgala2019 @jeffreylane_publicrelations #ahubby," she penned in the caption.

