Heather's foxtrot impresses judges on US dance show

20 MARCH 2007



It looks like practice is paying off for Heather Mills McCartney who has impressed judges after making her debut on US TV show Dancing With The Stars. The model-turned-charity campaigner, who wore a pink and cream sequined dress, showed off her foxtrot with professional dance partner Jonathan Roberts and received a standing ovation from some of the studio audience.



"There was far more right about that routine than wrong," enthused Len Goodman, one of the three judges. "I think you are an inspiration to people to get out and dance." The pair were given 18 points out of a possible 30, placing them sixth out of 11. "I'm just glad I didn't fall over," said Paul McCartney's estranged wife. "I thought I'd be the lowest, so I'm pleased."



Since losing her left leg below the knee after being hit by a police motorcyle in 1993, Heather has been determined to carry on living life to the full, and she says she joined the contest to show any disability can be overcome. "A little kid sitting there who's just lost a limb, I hope they're going to go: 'Oh, I can'," she told viewers.



Her courage certainly impressed former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who told her: "You've got more guts than Rambo." Other celebrities competing for the top spot during the ten-week-long series include Muhammad Ali's boxing champ daughter Laila Ali, and former 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone.