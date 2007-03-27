Diddy points David and Victoria in the right direction

hellomagazineWeb
A beanie-wearing David, who has been recovering from a knee injury, arrives at Automat restaurant with his wife for a catch-up with their music scene pal
Diddy was meant to be starting a five-night tour in the UK beginning at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, but the performances were cancelled after his rapper friend Snoop Dogg was denied a UK visa
27 MARCH 2007
Music mogul P Diddy was overcoming disappointment over his cancelled concert this week with the help of British pals David and Victoria Beckham. The rapper was meant to be performing with Snoop Dogg for the first time in the UK on a five-night tour, but the dates have been cancelled after Snoop was denied a visa.
Sean, who recently became a dad to twin girls, joined the footballer and his stylish wife at Automat restaurant in London's Mayfair on Monday, where he enjoyed a taste of home in the American brasserie-style food and New York architect-designed interiors.
With her deep tan and sunny blonde highlights Victoria was looking every inch the California girl, while a casually-dressed Becks was keeping his hair under an Arran knit affair from his extensive collection of beanies.
The trio will no doubt have had plenty to catch up on regarding the Beckhams' upcoming move to LA. Diddy - a huge fan of David's former club Manchester United - has been recommending some property experts to help them find their dream home. "I helped them a little bit. I pointed them in the direction of some realtors," said the American music star.
