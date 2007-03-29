Zoe, Holly and Sinitta start search for new Sandy and Danny

29 MARCH 2007



Zoe Ball, Holly Willoughby and Sinitta - who was doing her best prom queen impression - did The Pink Ladies proud as they rolled up to the launch of new talent-search show Grease Is The Word in a candyfloss-hued Cadillac. The gorgeous trio are helping track down a Danny and Sandy to star in a stage version of hit musical Grease as part of a new ITV reality programme produced by Simon Cowell.



It will be hosted by blonde stunner Zoe, 36, who has admitted she's "hopelessly devoted" to the musical which originally starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. "I saw the movie when I was seven years old and loved it," she says. "I learnt all the songs and I just wanted to be one of The Pink Ladies at Rydell High. They were so cool." The bubbly radio presenter, who is married to DJ Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook, took on presenting duties after Cat Deeley pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.



Fresh from hosting Dancing On Ice, Holly will present a special ITV2 programme called Greased Lightnin' while Simon Cowell's ex, Sinitta, is a member of the Grease Is The Word judging panel. The former Eighties pop singer is joined by record producer David Gest, theatre guru David Ian, and celebrity choreographer Brian Friedman.



Those aiming for Grease stardom will be put through their paces over ten weeks, with the final Danny and Sandy being chosen on June 9. "Grease is the best musical on the planet," said X Factor judge Simon when he announced plans for the show last year. "These two parts will be the most sought-after roles in the West End." The winners will go on to appear in the Piccadilly Theatre production from August.