Expectant parents Jordan and Peter get romantic in U.S.

10 APRIL 2007



Jordan and husband Peter Andre have been turning their profile-boosting trip to America into a romantic sojourn, with a series of loved-up outings. The couple - who are expecting their second child together in June - couldn't keep their hands or eyes off each other as they perused the offerings in Los Angeles' boutiques recently.



During the shopping expedition the singer gave his wife, whose real name is Katie Price, a tender kiss while gently cradling her bump. The couple - who are already parents to Harvey, Jordan's four-year-old son from a previous relationship and Junior, nearly two - have made a good start in their bid for Stateside fame by staying in luxury digs, having rented a fabulous Beverly Hills pad.



Over the next two weeks the duo will be promoting When Jordan Met Andre, the ITV reality series which followed their lives after they fell for each other on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. US channel E! Entertainment has snapped up the rights to the programme - which aired in the UK in 2004 - and will broadcast it Stateside on April 21.