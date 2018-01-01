Expectant parents Katie and Pete co-ordinate in baby pink

16 APRIL 2007



They don't know the sex of their unborn baby, but judging by the pink ensembles the couple were sporting in LA recently, onlookers could be forgiven for thinking Katie Price and Peter Andre are expecting a little girl. Katie, better known as Jordan, wants the news to be a surprise but admits she'd love a daughter. "It would be nice to have a girl because I live in a very masculine household," says the mum-to-be, who has a four-year-old son Harvey with footballer Dwight Yorke and Junior, 21 months, with her Aussie husband.



Peter adopted a more restrained approach to the girly colour scheme for their fun outing to Universal Studios theme park, wearing just a pink shirt. But his wife favoured the hue for her top, sunglasses, earrings, necklace and trainers, too. The pair, who have been staying in a luxury Beverly hills pad during their two-week visit, are making the rounds in Hollywood to promote the launch of their reality series which kicks off on the E! Entertainment network on April 21. They will be on air eight times a week, with a three-hour show each Saturday.



Back in the UK the couple have signed a two-year golden handcuffs deal with ITV, rumoured to include a chat show. Katie - due to give birth in June - is also said to be writing a second novel, a series of children's pony books, and to have designed a new lingerie and swimwear range for George at Asda.



"I'm a workaholic and I love what I do," she told The Sun recently. "Pete and I have never been happier. We do find time to relax - we're both taking helicopter lessons. We want one so we can avoid traffic. The only time we really argue is in the car."