Courageous Heather slips up on her samba

17 APRIL 2007



After an impeccable run in which she has performed cartwheels, backflips and tricky mambo moves, Heather Mills McCartney suffered a tumble as she finished her samba routine on US TV show Dancing With The Stars.



But despite the slip-up, the charity campaigner still won glowing reviews from the judging panel. "The fact that you fell at the end just reminds me of how amazing it is that you're in this competition, because you run that risk every time you get on the dance floor," said Carrie Ann Inaba.



The estranged wife of Paul McCartney was good-humoured about the event, saying: "I'm sure the audience loved it." Laughing off the mistake, she added: "I'm glad to finally get it over with - there you go, there's the bet."



Many had expected Heather to have difficulties in the contest as she has a prosthetic leg. But the mum-of-one has stunned American viewers with her expert moves. One of only two women left in the show, she won over the panel yet again, earning a high score of 21 out of 30.