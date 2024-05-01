BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood's latest appearance sparks fan questions following health concerns

Carol Kirkwood's fans were quick to flood her with questions on Wednesday, following her latest live appearance on Breakfast.

Following her traditional daily broadcast, viewers took to social media site X to ask the star for more information about what the weather will be like during the upcoming bank holiday weekend – and whether we can expect much sunshine beyond then!

The comments come days after fans were concerned about the broadcaster's health, after she appeared to be unwell on air.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carol Kirkwood admits she 'hates getting involved' in Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's 'domestics' in awkward BBC Breakfast moment

Last Wednesday, the 61-year-old sparked a range of remarks on X, formerly Twitter, which included: "Hope you’re keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather! (No pun intended [laughing emoji])."

Other viewers' comments included: "Do you have a bit of a cold there Carol," and: "Morning Carol, you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK."

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock The star is a firm fan favourite

The fan favourite's well-being was a topic of conversation just two days after she returned to television following some time off.

Taking to social media, one fan penned: "Good morning. You sounded a little croaky this morning. Hope you're OK," while another wrote: "@BBCBreakfast someone please give Carol a throat sweet, she sounds terrible," adding a crying emoji.

© Getty The presenter is also a bestselling author

The bestselling author and presenter took time off from the popular TV show the previous week, when her role was filled in by her colleagues, fellow BBC meteorologists Matt Taylor and Sarah Keith-Lucas.

While Carol didn't explicitly confirm the reason for her time off, she did joke about her "ropey" voice shortly before her leave

© BBC Viewers wished the star well

The star no doubt enjoyed having some time to relax after a busy few months, with her writing career going from strength to strength and Carol and her longtime partner, Steve Randall, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at the end of last year.

After taking time off from BBC Breakfast to enjoy a honeymoon and newlywed life, Carol returned to our screens and to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

© BBC Carol on BBC Breakfast

Carol's fairytale second wedding

Talking about the big day, when she tied the knot with her retired police officer beau, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, the Scottish star said: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

Carol also described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears.

© Twitter Carol and Steve tied the knot at the end of last year

"There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added. Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful.

"It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day." Looking elegant as always, photos from the day show Carol in a shoulder-baring wedding dress with an A-line skirt.