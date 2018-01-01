Matt asks 'I'm A Celebrity' pal David to be best man

It was one of the more unlikely friendships to be forged in the I'm A Celebrity jungle series. And now former Busted singer Matt Willis has cemented their comradeship by asking American TV and music producer David Gest to be his best man when he marries his girlfriend TV presenter Emma Griffiths.



Speaking in Mirror fresh-faced Matt, 23, told how he became pally with Liza Minnelli's ex while the pair competed for the right to be crowned king of the jungle. "David is probably my best mate right now. I speak to him every day and hang out with him about three times a week."



I'm A Celebrity winner South London-born Matt went on to explain that differences in background - the singer was born in Tooting, South London, while David is a veteran of the LA entertainment industry - seem irrelevant in their friendship. "There is a 30-year age gap, but it doesn't ever come into play. He's a really great, funny guy."



David will do the honours for Matt and his Brummie love at a big white wedding next August.