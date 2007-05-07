Dawn French gives TV chef Gordon Ramsay a tasty makeover

7 MAY 2007



As the lord of Hell's Kitchen, tempestuous TV chef Gordon Ramsay is used to striking fear into the hearts of his celebrity guests. The 40-year-old culinary genius looked as if he'd met his match while filming his cooking programme The F Word, however, when at one point comedienne Dawn French mischievously daubed his face with chocolate.



Dawn, former face of Terry's Chocolate Orange, gave the Glasgow-born chef his sweet makeover while they were lensing the first episode of series three of the Channel 4 programme, which hits British screens on May 8.



In it Gordon is on a mission to find a talented female chef who can fill the shoes of legendary TV cook, Fanny Cradock. Dawn may not exactly be what he was looking for in the food stakes, but the bubbly Vicar Of Dibley actress certainly seemed a hit with the restaurateur, who bestowed a playful kiss on her during the programme.



And Gordon isn't the only one to be charmed by Dawn's fun-loving nature. The wife of fellow comic Lenny Henry was recently voted the celebrity most people would pick as a dream holiday companion in a nationwide survey by a hotel company.