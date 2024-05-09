All the changes Taylor Swift made to the Eras Tour - live updates

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back, three weeks after the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and fans are expecting some major changes to the set list. Fans inside the stadium in Paris, France have already shared the news that the show is being recorded, hinting that the brand new version of the show will also hit streaming services, much like the original setlist did in 2023.

YouTube shorts shared by Taylor in the weeks since TTPD's release reveal new set pieces including a barre that features the album logo in the middle, and a desk with a typewriter. Her dancers have also been spotted with new props, while Taylor has been seen practicing in the same heels she wears in the 'Fortnight' video.

But will Taylor cut songs from other eras – perhaps the five songs not in the original theater release of The Eras Tour movie? – or will the already three-hour long show become even longer?

© YouTube Taylor Swift rehearses for Eras Tour with new TTPD props

Where in the set list will the new era be placed – and which of the 31 songs will make it? Perhaps lead single 'Fortnight' or the title track?

Other questions fans have include whether the surprise song section will feature TTPD songs, to give Taylor more opportunity to play the new album live, or if audiences will instead get deep cuts from the past 18 years.

Follow along for all the live updates…

When does the Eras Tour return?

The first show will be in Paris, France and kicks off at 8pm local time, 7pm GMT, 2pm EST, and 11am PST.

How to listen to Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department?

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is available on all streaming platforms and physical copies including vinyl, CD and cassette, are available through her website and all good retailers.

Did Taylor Swift drop a second album?

Hours after The Tortured Poets Department was released, Taylor Swift shocked fans when she dropped another 15 tracks, completing the "anthology" and offering up tracks that took aim at Kim Kardashian and her family, as well as singing about her new love Travis Kelce.

"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," Taylor shared on social media. "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours."

The extra 15 songs included four of the bonus tracks that were supposed to only be available on limited edition CDs and viynls as well as 11 extra songs.

Did Taylor write a song for Kim Kardashian?

One of the extra 15 tracks was called 'thanK you aIMee'.

The capitalized words spelled out the name Kim and the lyrics hinted at Taylor's long-running feud with the reality star and businesswoman.

"Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead, I pushed each boulder up the hill, your words are still just ringing in my head," she sang in post-chorus before hitting back at rumors Kim has changed, singing: "And maybe you've reframed it, and in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue, I don't think you've changed much."

TWShe then goes on to add: "And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."