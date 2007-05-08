New York's Met museum hosts a star-studded party

hellomagazineWeb
Renee Zellweger was every inch the leading lady as she arrived for the Metropolitan museum's annual ball on Monday
Superman actress Kate Bosworth was accompanied by her new boyfriend James Rousseau
Liv Tyler turned heads in a floor-length gown in an unusual shade of green
On a glittering night in New York beautiful people from both sides of the Atlantic congregated at the city's Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual ball. It may have been a Monday, but supermodels, musicians and Hollywood talent turned out in their finest, ready to see and be seen at the lavish gala.
Renee Zellweger answered the siren call of the red carpet in a blue patterned affair with fishtail train. Liv Tyler was equally stunning, her voluptuous curves showcased to perfection in a peppermint green creation while Cameron Diaz, newly single and blonde after her flirtation with a brunette look, made a striking impression in a bright fuchsia floor-length gown.
Two years ago Naomi Watts met her partner Liev Schreiber at this very event; and the evening proved a romantic occasion for a number of partnerships. Superman actress Kate Bosworth, who'd chosen a romantic Twenties-style look of oatmeal coloured satin complemented by a softly waved hairdo, had a handsome escort in beau James Rousseau.
Meanwhile British The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt, chic in black, was escorted by her Canadian fiancé, crooner Michael Buble. Also enjoying a night out together were Mira Sorvino and her actor husband Christopher Backus, who'd left their kids at home for the night.
Other ladies making a fashion statement included Christina Ricci, and Ivanka Trump, with Donald's daughter looking more like a Hollywood screen goddess than a real estate broker in a one-shouldered gown.
Also among the guests were Iman, accompanied by her husband David Bowie, designer-to-the-stars Vera Wang, Kate Moss - with her pal Sadie Frost - and Claudia Schiffer.
