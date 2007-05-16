Celebrities

A helpful photographer removes the label attached to Mica's dress as she arrives at the annual Dover Street Dinner
Photo: © PA
Looking spring-like in a pastel-hued frock, Claire was joined at the fundraiser by boyfriend Tony
Photo: © PA

Mica enlists snapper to help fix her fashion faux pas

16 MAY 2007

Singer turned What Not To Wear presenter Mica Paris is used to being on the right side of the sartorial line, but she had a rare off-moment this week as she arrived at a charity dinner in London's Mayfair.

The Brit singer had to ask a photographer to help her remove a label from her monochrome dress before making her entrance at the Dover Street restaurant where she performed for a crowd of local celebrities.

Former Brookside actress Claire Sweeney and her businessman boyfriend Tony Hibbard were among the guests supporting the annual event in aid of the Help A London Child campaign. Caprice, pretty in pink, put in a glamorous appearance, as did former Hear'Say singer Michelle Heaton and Meg Matthews.

As well as entertainment from Mica, there was a special auction where prizes included two places at David Beckham's footballing academy, donated by the soccer ace himself.

