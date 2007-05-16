Mica enlists snapper to help fix her fashion faux pas

hellomagazineWeb
A helpful photographer removes the label attached to Mica's dress as she arrives at the annual Dover Street Dinner
Photo: © PA
Looking spring-like in a pastel-hued frock, Claire was joined at the fundraiser by boyfriend Tony
Photo: © PA
16 MAY 2007
Singer turned What Not To Wear presenter Mica Paris is used to being on the right side of the sartorial line, but she had a rare off-moment this week as she arrived at a charity dinner in London's Mayfair.
The Brit singer had to ask a photographer to help her remove a label from her monochrome dress before making her entrance at the Dover Street restaurant where she performed for a crowd of local celebrities.
Former Brookside actress Claire Sweeney and her businessman boyfriend Tony Hibbard were among the guests supporting the annual event in aid of the Help A London Child campaign. Caprice, pretty in pink, put in a glamorous appearance, as did former Hear'Say singer Michelle Heaton and Meg Matthews.
As well as entertainment from Mica, there was a special auction where prizes included two places at David Beckham's footballing academy, donated by the soccer ace himself.
