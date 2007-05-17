Newsreader Emily is belle of the ball at Claridges do

17 MAY 2007



She's well known for her somewhat daring sartorial tastes, experimenting with plunging necklines and short hemlines, but BBC newsreader Emily Maitlis kept it strictly princess-like on her latest outing. The erudite blonde was the height of elegance as she shimmered in a silver gown at the Children's Society Fairy Tale Ball.



Mum-of-two Emily, who is married to banker Mark and speaks five languages, is one of the small screen's most glamorous stars - earlier this year appearing in a sultry spread for Harpers Bazaar magazine. Her penchant for short skirts and high boots hasn't always won her fashion plaudits, but the glamour-loving 36-year-old will certainly have gained style points for her Wednesday night look.



She was not the only well-known face to attend the invite-only affair at Claridges hotel. Fellow Cambridge graduate and TV personality Vanessa Feltz also stepped out to help raise money for a good cause alongside fiancé Ben Ofoedu - an Anglo-Nigerian singer she's been engaged to since December 2006.



Former Olympian Linford Christie, TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon and GMTV girl Penny Smith were among the other celebrities enjoying the pampering evening in aid of the children's charity.