Mariska Hargitay reveals exciting news about son August's future

Mariska Hargitay got emotional as she revealed some huge news about her son August's future, as the 17-year-old will be going off to college!

As the Law & Order SVU star went on Live with Kelly & Mark, she confirmed to the co-hosts that her son had "just got into college", comically reacting as though she'd fainted at the news while the audience applauded.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (14325249i) Mariska Hargitay with son Utah Jazz v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 30 Jan 2024

Kelly Ripa, who is an empty nester with husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, celebrated by saying: "One down and two to go!" But Mariska admitted she found it "stressful".

"I thought that it wouldn't be, because I'm very much like 'you will end up where you're supposed to me', and he did but you can say that all you want until you go through it", she explained.

She added: "It's so stressful for these kids!"

© Instagram Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's son August looks just like his parents

The 60-year-old mom-of-three continued that she had such a close bond with August that the joke was "wherever he goes to college, I am buying an apartment", she said to chuckles from the audience. "That's the joke!"

"I say to him every time, if he goes on a date, 'so what time shall I meet you guys?'" She added.

The mother-son duo have a yearly tradition of attending the US Open together, and they're often seen courtside - a clear sign of their strong bond.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, and Cara Delevingne pose onstage during The 1989 World Tour on June 12, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As well as her son August, Mariska is the mother to Amaya, who recently turned 13, and Andrew, 12.

Amaya got to live every tweenage girl's dream when her mom took her to Taylor Swift's concert film premiere in Los Angeles in October 2023. They also attended the Eras Tour twice that summer as well.

© Getty Mariska Hargitay and Amaya Hermann attend "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

The duo are certainly Swifties, who named their cat 'Karma' after the track from the Midnights record. It was certainly a full circle moment, as Taylor famously named her cat after Mariska's Law & Order character Olivia Benson.

"It was a no-brainer," Mariska said. "It just felt so right, and my daughter wasn't having it any other way."