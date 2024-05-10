Joe Alwyn shares new picture with Emma Stone as Taylor Swift arrives in Europe

Joe Alwyn is getting ready for the highly-anticipated release of his new film, Kinds of Kindness, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

As he reunites with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone, close friend of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old shared a snap with the Oscar winner - and an endearing meme to show their close friendship.

The photo showed Joe and Emma looking intensely at one another in close quarters outside of a motel, clearly a still from the upcoming movie. Emma donned a professional looking dark red suit, as she stood close to her co-star in the dark scene, who wore a more casual fit in the photo.

On a less serious note, the actor shared a meme alongside the intense photo of two cats - one with Emma's red chin-length bob, while the other cat had spiky hair - seemingly portraying himself - with an intense gaze.

© Nicholas Hunt Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn worked together on The Favourite

There's clearly nothing but respect and admiration between the two co-stars, as Emma recently gushed that Joe was "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

"I love Joe," the Poor Things star said. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

© Getty Images Joe Alwyn attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Joe's promotion of Kinds of Kindness comes as the movie is due for its debut at Cannes next week. While a 46-second trailer has been released about the film, not much is given away about the plot.

Searchlight described the film as "a triptych fable with segments following a man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; and a woman who is determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?' onstage during The Eras Tour

The actor's update comes as his ex-girlfriend begins the European leg of her Eras Tour, starting up in Paris. Taylor kicked off the tour with changes to the setlist to include some of her new album, The Tortured Poets' Department which seemingly reflected on her six-year relationship with Joe.

She debuted the tour at Paris' iconic La Défense stadium on May 9, including seven tracks from the album in her setlist. Abbreviated versions of "But Daddy I Love Him," "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?", "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," and "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," made the cut, as well as samples from "So High School" and "Down Bad."