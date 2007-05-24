Sari-clad Elizabeth attends Asian achievement awards

24 MAY 2007



At her Jodhpur nuptials to Indian businessman Arun Nayar Elizabeth Hurley dazzled in a stunning sari, and she repeated the feat on Wednesday night as she joined her husband and Miss Great Britain Preeti Desai, at the Asian Women of Achievement Awards.



Shimmering in sequins, the covergirl wasn't the only one to adopt a traditional dress code at London's Hilton hotel. The prime minister's wife, Cherie Booth QC, wore a sheer embroidered ensemble, while newsreaders Katie Derham and Fiona Bruce made a splash in colourful Indian outfits.



Cherie - who is currently mentoring a young Asian lawyer - was given the task of presenting the Media Professional of the Year award to Lucky Dhillon, who was one of the original presenters of Sunrise Radio - the first UK radio station for the Asian community - and now has her own show on Spectrum Radio. Elizabeth, meanwhile, presented the Entrepreneur of the Year gong at the event, which celebrates talented, high-achieving Asian women in Britain.



And the Estee Lauder model and swimwear designer, who earlier in the week attended the Cannes film festival alongside Italian designer Valentino, wasn't just drawing glances for her fashion choice. In keeping one hand over her tummy as she posed for photographs, the mum-of-one - she has a son, Damian, from a previous relationship - sparked speculation that she could be expecting her first child with Arun.



Whether or not that's the case, increasing their brood is certainly a plan for the future. "We'd love to add to our family, and Damian would love some siblings," she told HELLO! magazine at her English wedding. Added Arun: "Of course we would love to have a baby. Elizabeth wants twin boys!"