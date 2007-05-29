TV personalities join polo set to watch charity chukkas

29 MAY 2007



Familiar faces from the British polo circuit were joined by some of the UK's best-known TV talents at a charity polo match at the weekend. Husband-and-wife team Anthea Turner and Grant Bovey, and former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, DJ Mike Read rubbed shoulders with the regular polo crowd, including model Jodie Kidd, at the Kuoni World Class Polo Cup in Surrey.



Also among those braving the inclement weather was former EastEnder Shane Ritchie - who is becoming something of a regular at the annual event. The star was enjoying a day out with his dancer fiancée Christine Goddard.



After five years together, the couple - who have a one-year-old son, Mackenzie - are planning a lavish July wedding. The actor says preparing for the nuptials has given him plenty to smile about, not least because reports are circulating that Westlife are due to sing at the ceremony.



"I think the rumours started because I said the musicians from their bands were mates of mine and were playing at my wedding," he told a British newspaper. "It's like when I had my 40th bash. It was in all the papers that I was having Siberian tigers in my back garden. Next thing I had the RSPCA on the phone complaining!"



Shane, who is currently appearing on UK screens in ITV comedy The Good Samaritan, isn't ruling out some musical entertainment on the big day, however. "The truth is a few of my old mates, like Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet, will probably get up and sing. I really can't wait."



While the former Albert Square resident was contemplating his future with Christine, one of the competitors at the event, Jodie Kidd, was catching up with an old flame. The pretty blonde model was snapped sharing a joke with fellow player Tarquin Southwell, whom she dated for five years before her marriage to web entrepreneur Aidan Butler.



Aidan and Jodie split in April after 18-months, however, and she has recently revealed that her beloved thoroughbred horses have been intrumental in helping her get over the end of the marriage. "Horses are my real love," she says. "When I get on a horse everything goes away."



