Westlife star Nicky proudly introduces his twin sons

30 MAY 2007



Sleeping soundly in their matching blue outfits, Ireland's most famous newborns Rocco and Jay took their first major photocall in their stride. The twin boys were lovingly held in the arms of thrilled parents Westlife star Nicky Byrne and his wife Georgina Ahern while her father, the Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, beamed with pride.



The boys have only recently been able to join their parents in their home in Malahide, just north of Dublin, as they needed special care after being born by caesarean section six weeks early on April 20. First-time dad Nicky, who married Georgina three years ago in France, now has the next few months to enjoy quality time with his sons before beginning work on a new album in early August.



Shortly after their birth the ecstatic 28-year-old revealed he would love them to follow in his musical footsteps rather than politics like their grandfather. "When Georgina was pregnant I used to sing to her and now the boys are born I am still singing to them," said Nicky, who is clearly hoping his talent rubs off on the duo.



Rocco's middle name, Bertie, is in honour of the Irish prime minister, while Jay Nick was named after Nicky's dad. "I am sure Bertie will babysit his two grandchildren, he is well capable… there is no better man for caring for the two babies," says the boyband star, who enjoys a close relationship with his famous father-in-law.



Little Rocco and Jay are the latest additions to the Westlife family. Nicky's bandmate Shane Filan has a young daughter, Nicole, with wife Gillian, while former group member Brian McFadden has two daughters, Molly and Lily-Sue, with former wife Kerry Katona.