Celebrities who have had their filler dissolved from Simon Cowell to Courteney Cox

Facial fillers have been one of the biggest trends in cosmetic surgery over the last ten years.

But recently, more and more celebrities, including the likes of Simon Cowell and Courteney Cox, have decided to get rid of their fuller faces and have their fillers dissolved.

Aesthetics doctor, Dr Emma Cunningham, weighed in on why the A-Listers are making a change

© Eamonn M. McCormack Simon has been exceptionally open about his cosmetic treatments

"Celebrities dissolve fillers for various reasons, often to achieve a more natural look or to address dissatisfaction with previous injections," she said.

Adding: "While the popularity of fillers continues, there’s a noticeable shift towards subtler enhancements. Rather than seeking dramatic transformations, people opt for more refined treatments that enhance their features without appearing overdone."

"This trend reflects a growing preference for authenticity and individuality in beauty standards. However, it’s crucial to consider the long-term repercussions of filler use. While fillers are generally safe when administered by qualified professionals, overuse or improper injection techniques can lead to complications such as lumps, asymmetry, or tissue damage.

"Therefore, you must research thoroughly, consult experienced practitioners, and weigh the potential risks before undergoing filler treatments."

Keep scrolling to see why these celebrities and more a saying goodbye to their filler…

Simon Cowell

Simon previously revealed he had his filler dissolved after his son Eric "was in hysterics" over his face.

© Instagram Simon revealed he got his fillers dissolved after his son Eric "was in hysterics"

He told the Sun in August 2022: " I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognise it as me first of all," he said. " Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

He added: "There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water."

Courteney Cox

The Friends star has always been exceptionally beautiful but admitted that her beauty regime got out of hand when it came to fillers.

Appearing on the Gloss Angeles podcast, Courteney opened up about her journey with cosmetic treatments. When hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan asked the actress: what her biggest "beauty regret" was, she replied: "fillers".

"It's a domino effect," she added. "You don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself…and you look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good.' You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person."

Back in 2017, she also told NewBeauty, "I've had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake."

Ariana Grande

Ariana revealed that she boycotted botox and fillers in a video with Vogue last year. Whilst the singer didn't specifically say she had her fillers dissolved, she certainly has steered clear of the procedure for the last five years.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?" she said in the clip.

She added: "Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more."

"And I think ageing is such, it can be such a beautiful thing. Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah," she quipped.

Blac Chyna

The rapper, whose real name is Angela White, opened up about her journey with fillers in May last year. The singer posted a photo carousel featuring a number of throwback photos and a video message thanking fans for her birthday messages.

After thanking fans in the video, she said: "I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy.

© Amy Sussman Blac Chyna revealed she had her fillers removed last year

"That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler. I look so much better."

She added: "Please don't even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it." The post has since been removed.