Emma and JK Rowling work their magic at charity do

4 JUNE 2007



Among the host of glamorous beauties turning out for a star-studded gala at the weekend were two ladies who stood out for being especially spellbinding. Harry Potter author JK Rowling looked magical in a flowing chiffon creation, while Emma Watson was unrecognisable from her tomboyish on-screen persona as Harry's Hogwarts chum Hermione Granger. The 17-year-old cut an elegant figure in a black and gold gown with feather detailing



The elegant pair joined leading lights of the worlds of film, fashion and music for the stylish Hampton Court event, which was hosted by Mikhail Gorbachev for the foundation he established in memory of his late wife Raisa. A Russian midsummer fantasy was the theme for the do - which raised funds for children's charities - and the A-list guests had clearly kept that in mind when choosing their outfits.



Like JK, actress Anna Friel went for classic glamour donning a flowing affair in an almost identical shade to the author's mint green gown. Midnight hues were also a popular choice with the ladies - Elle Macpherson opted for a black floor-length off-the-shoulder gown, while Minnie Driver was chic in an above-the-knee satin dress in the same colour.



And it wasn't just the female guests bringing red carpet glamour to the fundraiser. Looking particularly dapper at the £1,000-a-head dinner was singer-turned-fundraiser Bob Geldof. The 55-year-old turned out in a white bow tie and tails, adorning his jacket with a row of medals whcih included the honours he received from the Queen in 1986.