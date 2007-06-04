Victoria joins the LA set for MTV Movie Awards

New girl in town Victoria Beckham has been getting orientated with the LA red carpet circuit with an uber glam appearance at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday. Wearing a zebra-print mini dress almost as short as Cameron Diaz's little black Luella affair, she helped funnyman Chris Tucker introduce a performance by Rihanna and Jay-Z. The proud mum-of three had jetted in after watching husband David play at Wembley where he set up a goal in his first match for England since last year's World Cup.



And she wasn't the only Brit making an impression at the Hollywood bash. Jazz sensation Amy Winehouse, who was accompanied by new husband Blake Fielder-Civil - doing a Pete Doherty in his black suit and trilby combo - belted out her hit Rehab, while Welsh Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd and his fiancée Alice Evans enjoyed a lingering kiss in front of fans as they arrived. It was London-born funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen, however, who was actually there to pick up an award - two, in fact.



The Borat star earned the comedic performance gong and shared the Golden Popcorn trophy with Will Ferrell for best kiss in Tallageda Nights. The pair had the star-studded crowd in hysterics as they locked lips on stage before rolling around on the floor in a enthusiastic embrace. There were laughs, too, when Scottish 300 hunk Gerard Butler faced a sumo wrestler as he picked up the best fight prize.



Other big winners on the night included Johnny Depp, who won best performance for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and helped producer Jerry Bruckheimer accept the trophy for best movie, too. "I'm not very good at this kind of thing, but just to say thanks to all of you guys… I'm deeply touched," said the modest heart-throb who earned a standing ovation.



The best villain gong, meanwhile, went to Jack Nicholson for his mobster role in The Departed, while the breakthrough performance prize was awarded to nine-year-old Jaden Smith, who appeared opposite his dad Will Smith in The Pursuit Of Happyness and accepted the honour via video link.