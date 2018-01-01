'Strong' Paris fits in one last party before 'going off'

4 JUNE 2007



Before heading for Los Angeles County Jail to begin her three-week stay at the facility Paris Hilton had one last party to take in on Sunday night. "I wanted to do something nice… before I went off," she explained as she attended the MTV Movie Awards. The 25-year-old heiress was on typically glamorous form in a prom-style black dress as she joined A-listers including Cameron Diaz at the ceremony. "I'm doing okay. I'm obviously a little scared right now, but I'm being strong," she added.



Paris later entered the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood at just after half eleven on Sunday, and will remain there for a minimum of 23 days after being sentenced for violating a driving-related probation order. "I am ready to face the consequences," she said in a statement released by her lawyer.



"During the past few weeks I have had a lot of time to think and have come to realise I made some mistakes," she added. "This is an important point in my life and I need to take responsibility for my actions. In the future, I plan on taking more of an active role in the decisions I make. I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their continued support. Although I am scared, I am ready to begin my jail sentence."



The high-profile socialite will be staying in a two-person cell within the special needs unit of the all-female detention centre, separated for her own safety from most of the other 2,200 inmates. "I did have a choice to go to a pay jail," revealed the aspiring actress, referring to a California option which allows offenders of minor crimes to pay between $75 and $127 to serve out their time in five-star facilities. But she says she declined that option to: "show that I can do it and I'm going to be treated like everyone else. I'm going to do the time, I'm going to do it the right way."