The former tennis star says his 13-year-old son Noah shares several of his traits, including being "curious" and having an eye for the ladies
Photo: © Getty Images
Proud Boris showed off the teenager at the opening of a golf resort where he was guest of honour
Photo: © Getty Images

Boris' pride in the son he describes as a chip off the old block

18 JUNE 2007

When Boris Becker teed off at the opening of a golf resort in his German homeland, he had a special guest by his side: 13-year-old son Noah. The former tennis star seemed in his element shepherding the youngster around the course, happy to show him off while he signed autographs and greeted young fans.

Life is sweet for the Wimbledon legend who, as his 40th-birthday approaches, is enjoying a second career as a media pundit. A big part of that is contentment is, undoubtedly, down to his role as a father. He has spoken enthusiastically of recent family get-togethers involving Noah and Elias, seven, the children from his seven-year marriage to former wife Barbara, and their half-sister, six-year-old Anna, who is Boris' love child.

His teenage son is a particular source of pleasure, the sportsman has confided, because he is "like (me) - curious about people". "He knows a bit too much. He's 14 in January and yet I feel like I'm talking to an 18-year-old. He's mature beyond his years," adds the proud father.

And it's not just an interest in people that makes the curly haired youngster a chip off the old block. When asked by a journalist if his first-born had a girlfriend his answer was to the point. "One?" he quipped in mock surprise at the question. "I told you he was like me."

