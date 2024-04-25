Junior Andre shares touching photos from Australia visit alongside sister Princess - 'So much love'

Junior Andre and his sister Princess have the sweetest sibling bond, and on Wednesday, the Andre duo were captured in a series of photos from their recent trip to Australia.

The singer, 18, couldn't have looked happier beside his influencer sister as they made the most of the sun-soaked location. One moment saw the pair beaming, wearing matching black outfits whilst out in the sunshine.

The pair headed Down Under shortly after welcoming their baby sister

"Lil Australia trip [aeroplane emoji]," he captioned the post. 16-year-old Princess looked as beautiful as ever wearing a strappy black sundress, her iconic ringlets swept back into an elegant low ponytail.

Meanwhile Junior kept it cool wearing a black vest, and a silver chain. A second photo of the sibling duo showed them pictured on the screen of a self-checkout camera.

The siblings have a very close bond

The pair headed overseas to reunite with their grandmother who was very unwell in hospital, and in a Q+A with fans on Instagram, Junior opened up about the trip. See the video below.

Junior Andre opens up about recent trip to Australia

In response to a follower asking how Australia was and how his Grandmother was doing, he replied: "Can I just say Australia is the best country ever. Every time I got there, I want to live there."

He later added: "My grandparents live out there, it was nice to see them. Obviously, it's sad that they are growing old, but that's just life isn't it, that's just what happens.

"It was just really nice catching up and seeing them, so much love."

Peter Andre previously praised his "beautiful children" for making the journey across the world to visit his mother, just hours after being there to meet their baby sister who was born on 2 April.

Alongside a heartwarming video of Junior and Princess cuddling their grandmother in hospital, he wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon."