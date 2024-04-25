Kylie Jenner's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her two children

Kylie Jenner has become swept up in a new wave of wild pregnancy rumours, with social media users suggesting that the beauty mogul might be expecting a baby with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Speculation continued to mount when Kylie, 26, posed with her family in a now-deleted Instagram post. The star, who is renowned for her perfectly-polished looks, could be seen wearing baggy clothes - a move which prompted fans to comment in their droves.

© Getty Images Kylie and Timothee made their public debut at the Golden Globes

One fan wrote: "She's pregnant again and hiding it," while another added: "Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit. Maybe that's why they deleted it."

As the wild rumours continue to swirl, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Kylie's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her two children Stormi, six, and Aire, two, whom she shares with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

Stormi Webster

Kylie kept details of her first pregnancy under wraps. While fans appeared to notice how she shunned the spotlight and cut back from posting on social media, Kylie didn't confirm her family news until after she'd given birth.

After months of speculation, she finally confirmed her baby news on Instagram in early February, revealing her daughter's birth date as 1 February 2018.

© Getty Images Kylie with Stormi in 2022

In a lengthy post, she shared: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

She continued: "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

© Instagram Kylie kept details of her first pregnancy under wraps

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she added. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

While Kylie didn't confirm her baby news until after she'd given birth, reports of her pregnancy first emerged in September 2017. At the time, a source told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Meanwhile another insider told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."

Aire Webster

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was less secretive about her second pregnancy with son Aire. She dropped her bombshell baby news in a touching video centred on her own pregnancy discovery journey.

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Aire in 2022

Kylie kicked off the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her three-year-old, Stormi Webster, shared pictures from the sonogram with her mom, Kris Jenner. Elsewhere, the TV star included clips from Kylie's birthday video, in addition to a breathtaking shot of the beauty mogul posing with her baby bump in a cut-out dress. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with second baby

In her caption, Kylie tagged her then-partner and simply added a white heart emoji and a pregnant emoji.

© Getty Images Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share two children together

Kylie and Travis, who met in 2017, first split in 2019 before rekindling their romance and splitting for a second time in early 2023. Meanwhile, Kylie and Hollywood actor Timothée confirmed their relationship in September 2023, putting on a loved-up display at a Beyonce concert in California.

And in January this year, the pair sparked a major fan reaction at the Golden Globe Awards with the smitten couple pictured sharing a romantic kiss.